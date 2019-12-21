Ronald W. Connor, 72, of New Holland, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Lancashire Hall after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster he was a son of the late Harold G., Sr. and Catherine (Rudes) Connor.
Ronald worked for several years at Millers Structures in Leola and also as a bar tender in Lancaster for several years.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and he enjoyed playing cards and watching old western and cop TV shows.
Ron was full of charm, kindness, a huge heart and always had a good story. He told stories that kept everyone's attention. Once he was hitch hiking from some city he was in at the time and Mickey Rooney & his chauffeur picked him up and drove him the entire way home. He did some things you only read about.
Surviving are two sisters, Carol, married to H. Thomas Martin of North Fort Myers, FL, and Lorrie, married to David Hillard of Blue Ball; a brother-in-law, Bruce Good of New Holland; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is a sister, Linda Connor-Good; and two brothers, Harold G. Connor, Jr. and Kevin J. Connor.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lancashire Hall Benevolent Fund, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA 17557. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »