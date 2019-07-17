Ronald W. Brown, 83, of Strasburg, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Albany, NY, to the late Henry W. and Anna Elizabeth (Heath) Brown. Ron celebrated 58 years of marriage with his wife Sandra A. (Relyea) Brown last November 12th.
A graduate of Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Ron drove a milk truck for John S. Ewell Trucking in Blue Ball and then he and Sandy purchased an old home in Rochester, VT, and operated a B&B before moving to Strasburg.
Ron was an easygoing man who was always pleasant toward others. A parishioner of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, he was involved with the BBQ and Monte Carlo night when Fr. McDonald was the priest.
He loved to vacation in New England, especially Maine, and in Hawaii.
In addition to his loving wife Sandy, Ron is survived by their three sons, Jeff Brown, Pittsfield, VT, Jody Brown, husband of Sandy, Glens Falls, NY and Josh Brown, husband of Melissa, Conestoga, PA; and three grandsons, Tucker Brown, Hunter Brown, husband of Veronica and Cooper Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM Friday, July 19th at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, with The Rev. Daniel P. O'Brien as Celebrant. Ron's family will greet friends from 10-11 AM at the church. Private interment will be in Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery, Rochester, VT.
