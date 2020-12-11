Ronald Terry Gable, 74, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Lancaster to the late Roy and Clara Gable. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roy and his daughter, Danielle Balcer.
Terry retired from Dart container after 29 years. He was a member of the Ephrata Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed talking to people about the Bible. Terry also had an interest in photography and took many beautiful pictures.
Terry is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Corin Gable of Ephrata and Cameo Brooke Gable of Evansville, Indiana; and his grandson, Logan E. X. Balcer of Ephrata.
Terry was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed.
There will be a Zoom Memorial Service on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00p.m.
