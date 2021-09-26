Ronald Steven Naudus, 73, of Warwick Twp., "bought the farm" on Friday, September 17, 2021 after a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer. Born in Somerville, NJ, he was the son of the late George Naudus and Doris Worman Naudus.
Farming and agriculture were an important part of Ron's life. He owned a lawn care and excavating business until he moved to Brownstown, PA in 1986. He was a heavy equipment operator who loved his work at Brubacher Excavating, Bowmansville, PA until his retirement in 2019. He was an avid fitness enthusiast and a member of Universal Gym in Manheim Township for many years.
Ron is survived by his beloved daughter, Suzanne Joan Naudus of Rothsville, PA; brother, David P. Naudus, his wife Helen, and his daughter Rachel and son Sean of Phillipsburg, NJ; former wife Krystine M. Martin and her husband Brian of Ephrata, PA; sister-in-law, Barbara Kuhlman and fiancé Richard Simon of Flemington, NJ; and brother-in-law, Edward Funk and wife Mary of Lancaster, PA. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Joan Margaret Naudus and his sister Patricia Naudus.
The family wishes to express thanks to Dr. Natthapol Songdej and staff at Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute, and Dr. So Hyang Park and staff at Wellspan Ephrata Cancer Center for their compassionate care during the course of Ron's illness.
Before his passing, Ron requested that memorial donations be made to Wellspan Ephrata Cancer Center, 460 North Reading Road, Ephrata PA 17522 with gratitude to the entire medical staff for their dedicated care through the years of his illness.
Ron's life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with a 2:00 PM visitation and 3:00 PM service. All are welcome to pay tributes to Ron at that time. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
