Ronald S. Summers, 71, of Pond Road, Quarryville, PA died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA. He and his wife, Bonnie E. Wimer Summers, celebrated 40 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Samuel and Alta Bonwiser Summers.
Ron retired from Penn DOT where he was employed on the road crew.
He attended Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church, Quarryville.
An avid sports enthusiast, he was a Phillies and Eagles fan, enjoyed bowling, and collecting baseball cards. He also enjoyed model trains, traveling, and his cat "Theodore" and his dog "Winston."
Surviving besides his wife Bonnie are two sons, Ronald S. Summers, Jr. of New Providence and Samuel L. Summers of Quarryville.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. Walter Wagner officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Eden Lutheran Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service, following CDC protocol of wearing masks and 25 persons in attendance at one time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1241 May Post Office Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com