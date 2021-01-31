Ronald S. Hart, 87 of Mount Joy, passed away on January 30, 2021. He was the husband of Mary "Molly" Greis Hart with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. "Ron" is also survived by his two sons, Scott Hart of Craley and David married to Amy Hart of Red Lion, and a brother Harlan married to Virginia Hart of Mountville.
Ron was a 1952 graduate of John Harris High School, Harrisburg, and later proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1967, he and Molly purchased the Mount Joy Restaurant on Main Street, where they served meals and had daily conversations with many friends and residents. They later sold the restaurant in 1980, when Ron began to work as a Constable for the Magistrate Office in Mount Joy. He was a 51 year member of the Mount Joy American Legion, Post 195.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 would be deeply appreciated. www.sheetzfuneralhome.com