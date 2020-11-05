Ronald "Ronnie" W. Groff, Sr., 73, of Terre Hill, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 2, 2020. Born in Blue Ball, Pennsylvania to the late Samuel W. Groff and Louella M. Leed Groff. He was the loving husband of Luz Marina Groff. They celebrated their 42nd anniversary this past July.
Ronnie, a 1st Class Specialist retired from United Sates Navy in 1986 after 21 years of service. Ronnie served aboard the USS America, USS John F. Kennedy and many other land and sea based deployment.
He was a life time member of the Weaverland Valley Fire Department, active member of the American Legion New Holland post #662, Reinholds VFW #6759 and many other organizations.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter; Nichole L. Mesaros, two sons; Ronald W. Groff, Jr., and Zachariah Malin, along with his four sisters; Dianne E. Buckland, Delores Tennis, Darlene Knable, Deborah Anderson and two brothers; Samuel W. Groff and Dennis L. Groff.
His humor and giving soul will be missed by many.
Family and Friends are invited to a graveside service with military honors on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Memory Gardens in Ephrata, PA. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
