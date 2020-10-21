Ronald "Ronnie" A. Parker, 83, resident of St. Martha Center in Downingtown, formerly of Denver, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, October 19, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Thomas Walter Parker, Sr. and Bessie Lee (Clark) Parker and was the beloved husband of Carol Ann (Lippert) Parker, with whom he shared 56 year of marriage until her passing in 2018.
He was a graduate of Upper Darby High School, class of 1956 and earned a degree in photography at Antonelli Institute. With a passion for photography, he worked several years at Cornell Communications in Delaware County and Berry & Homer of Philadelphia as purchaser of photographic supplies. Upon his retirement, Ronald continued working as an employee of Manheim Auto Auction. Ronald spent much of his life as an avid photographer and particularly enjoyed the hobby of photographing historical airplanes and antique and classic automobiles. He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ in Denver. Throughout his life, he loved spending time with his family, especially going on camping trips and adventures with Carol and their two daughters while capturing memories with his camera as they and their grandchildren were growing up.
Ronald is survived by his beloved daughter, Kimberly, wife of John Starcheski of Wagontown, PA; his brother, Thomas Walter Parker, Jr., husband of June (Olsen) Parker of Lansdowne, PA; his siter, Betsi Parker of Cape May, NJ; six grandchildren: Jordan Louise Starcheski, Kyle Allen Starcheski, Jacqueline Marie Innes, Catherine Lee (Innes) Boley, Stephanie Lynn Innes, and Emily Rose Innes; seven great-grandchildren; four nieces; and a nephew. In addition to his wife, Ronald was predeceased by his daughter, Candice (Parker) Innes and niece, Robyn (Parker) Brown.
Visitation will be held Fri., Oct. 23rd from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567, where the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery. www.goodfuneral.com
