Ronald "Ron" William Wise, 81, of Myerstown, PA, passed away on October 27, 2020. Born in Lancaster County, PA in 1939, he was the son of the late Fred J. and Marie C. (nee Cramer) Wise.
Ron was a designer, architect, builder, artist and antique dealer. He was a designer for Armstrong World Industries, had a love for the preservation or all things old and created the first 18th Century Development in southern Lancaster County in the attempt to preserve and restoration some of the early homes in the county. Everyone up and down the Rt. 272 and 501 corridor from southern Lancaster County up through to Lebanon County new the man with the jeans, red suspenders and his dog. He was generous, kind and always willing to lend a hand.
Ron was the beloved companion of Donna M. Borgnis and family; loving brother of Kenneth Wise (Patsy), Janet Pitera (Sal), and Joyce Jordan; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends.
Services are private.
