Ronald "Ron" William Wise, 81, of Myerstown, PA, passed away on October 27, 2020.
Born in Lancaster County, PA in 1939, he was the son of the late Fred J. and Marie C. (nee Cramer) Wise.
Ron was the beloved companion of Donna M. Borgnis and family; loving brother of Kenneth Wise (Patsy), Janet Pitera (Sal), and Joyce Jordan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and close friends.
Services were private.
Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.
