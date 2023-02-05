Ronald (Ron) John Hanna, 81, of New Holland, PA, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, surrounded by his family at home.
Ron was born to the late Raymond and Hedwig Hanna in Philadelphia, PA on July 1st, 1941. "The Kid from Kensington" as he often referred to himself, Ron was a self-made businessman. After inventing the Tot Finder Fire Rescue Sticker in the early 1970's, Ron went on to be the founder of Alert-All Corporation, servicing the fire service industry since 1974. Besides being passionate about work, Ron was known for his generosity and making people laugh. He loved his Wednesday night card games, throwing grand parties, and eating desserts. Ron was a father figure to many and enjoyed being with his family and friends whom he loved well.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Janet. He is also survived by his son, Chad (Natalie) Hanna, his daughter, Jill (Robert) King, his 3 grandchildren, Jake and Sasha Hanna and Riley King, and his sister Rita Viscusi, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Hanna.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday February 11th, 2023 at 11 AM at Petra Christian Fellowship, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland, PA. A visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow on site.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Ron's favorite Ministries: Crossnet Ministries at https://elancocross.org/ or Christ's Home at https://www.christshome.org/.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.