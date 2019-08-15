Ronald Randall, 72, died in Marathon, Florida on August 7, 2019 after a two year struggle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 11, 1947 in Millersville, the son of Earl Randall and Kathryn Keller. Later the family moved to Lancaster and resided on Cabbage Hill. He attended Lafayette, Reynolds, and graduated from McCaskey in 1965. He proudly served in the Air Force. Later, Ronald served as a fireman in the Lancaster Fire Department before retiring to Marathon, Florida. In Marathon, he worked as a commercial fisherman and later managed a lawn care business.
As an avid fisherman, Ronald could be frequently found on the banks of the Susquehanna, the Conestoga, and the Pequea. A talented artist, he completed many paintings for relatives and friends. Ronald leaves behind a sister, Kay Blittersdorf living in North Carolina and many local friends with pleasant memories of a fine and decent gentleman.