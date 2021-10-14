Ronald R. Rutt, 78, of Reinholds, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Fairmount Homes Inc. He was born in Reinholds to the late Ralph and Mamie (Bensing) Rutt and was the husband of Judith (Reider) Rutt, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Ronald had worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Reinholds V.F.W. and enjoyed golfing.
In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by a son, James, husband of Tara (Heckman) Sweigart of Stevens and 2 grandsons, Jordon and Nate Sweigart.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
