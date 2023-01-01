Ronald R. Gibson, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Calvary Homes in Lancaster. He was born in Huntingdon, PA, the son of the late Charles Rex and Leah Ruth (McMullen) Gibson. Ronald is married to Donna L. (Apple) Gibson.
Ronald was a pastor of several churches and a professor at Lancaster Bible College. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland, PA.
Surviving besides his wife of 65 years, are his children, Rhonda Cochran, Tammi Nash, and Josie Feeman; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and his sister, Patricia Leddon. Preceding him in death are his brothers, Jackson Gibson and William Gibson.
A Celebration of Life for Ronald will be held at a later date. Contributions in his name can be made to: Lancaster Bible College, c/o Advancement Department, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, memo: in honor of Ronald Gibson; or Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive 1st floor, Lancaster, PA 17603, Donation made to: HopeWell Foundation, memo: in honor of Ronald Gibson.
