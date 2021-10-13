Ronald R. Evans, Jr., 63, passed Wednesday, September 29, 2021, and Ronald R. Evans, Sr., 87, passed Thursday, September 30, 2021 both of Millersville, PA. Ronald, Jr. was born in Lancaster to the late Ronald R. Evans, Sr. and Thelma (Hershey) Evans. He was most recently employed by Regency Executive Offices as a maintenance worker.
Ronald, Sr. was born in Lancaster to the late Albert and Mary (Lewis) Evans. He was the loving husband of the late Thelma (Hershey) Evans who passed away in 2012. He retired as a foreman from Armstrong World Industries. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
A Graveside Service for both will be held at 2 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA. Military honors will be rendered for Ronald R. Evans, Sr. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
