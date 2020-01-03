Ronald P. "Ronnie" Bauder

Ronald "Ronnie" P. Bauder, 62, of Reinholds, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Paul, Jr. and Anna L. (Stoner) Bauder and was the husband of Paula F. Bauder.
Ronnie was a heavy equipment operator for New Enterprise Stone and Lime. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Steelers fan. He enjoyed playing cards and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Ronnie is survived by a son, Alexander Bauder of Reinholds; two daughters, Brandi Sheidy, fiancé of Corey Shelley of Robesonia, Mandi Green, partner of Luis Garcia of Reinholds; eight grandchildren, Dorian, Alivia, Ashlyn, Dakota, Aubrey, Jaden, Jenica and Jayce; a brother, Rick Bauder of Terre Hill; a sister, Donna Sensenig of New Holland and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Bauder; a sister Diane Peachey; and two brothers-in-law, Ed Sensenig and Jack Peachey.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Pine Grove Mennonite Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jonathan Yoder officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests, memorial contributions in Ronnie's memory be made to The Cushion Peak Rod and Gun Club, MEMO: the Junior Program, 180 Vinemont Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.
