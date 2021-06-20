Ronald Michael Ober was born January 10, 1943 in Lancaster. He began his life working as a dairy farmer in Lancaster County, milking cows twice a day and tending crops after school. He farmed an acre of tobacco to buy his first car, a Plymouth OG that he talked about all his life. Ron wrestled for Donegal High School and was known in Lancaster County for his skills on the mat. He was working for Lutz Welding when he met Sande Gephart. They married and had four sons. He worked for New Holland Michigan Company and helped many other men get jobs. In 1982 he moved his family to Houston, TX and started a drapery company. Together they created and installed custom drapes. Ron then started a structural steel and welding business, Ober and Sons Welding, Inc. Ron and his sons grew the business that today serves the Houston area building many of the steel structures you see in town. Ron Ober was known as a man who loved to work. He once said that when he retires, he was going to cut back to half days (12 hours a day) - his typical tongue in cheek humor said with a smile and chuckle. Besides working Ron loved to be with his sons, sharing wrestling moves and rough housing. He always took each grandchild out to the toy store on their birthday.
He passed away peacefully on June 1st, 2021 in Katy, TX surrounded by his family. Ronald is survived by wife, Lora Lynn Davis; sons, Ronald Ober, Jr., Michael Ober and wife Nora, Ryan Ober and wife Jennifer, Eric Ober and wife Olivia; three brothers, Richard and wife Phyllis, Terry and wife Melissa, and Jere and wife Deb; sister, Sylvia and husband David; 16 grandchildren: Jacqueline, Lindsay, Rachel, Kayla, Jacob, Colin, Brooklyn, Kathryn, Elizabeth, Harrison, Rebekah, Joshua, Hannah, Isaiah, Leah, and Elijah; four great-grandchildren; Jack, Claire, Luke, and Hendrix, numerous friends, and former wife Sandra Ober and foster son Jim Sherk and wife Kim. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Richard Ober and mother, Sara Zook.
Memorial Services are being scheduled for July 24th. More details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Cure Alzheimer's Fund. https://curealz.org
Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.