Ronald M. Stefany, 76, of Lancaster peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home in Homestead Village from complications of Parkinson’s Disease with his wife by his side. He was married to Francine (Pronzato) Stefany for 45 years. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Michael and Ruth (Faulkner) Stefany.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his daughters, Laura, wife of Sam Hettinger, and Marisa, wife of Jason Hollencamp, and grandchildren Hannah and Cole Hettinger and Evie and Braylen Hollencamp. Ron is also survived by a brother, Bruce and sister-in-law Betsy Stefany of New Hampshire.
Ron was a 1963 graduate of Springfield High School in Oreland, PA, attended Temple University, and served four years in the U.S. Air Force at the Aviano Military Base in Italy.
A company move brought Ron and his wife to Lancaster where Ron was production coordinator for AMI Doduco, where he was employed for 30 years. Upon retirement he worked part time for the Manheim Auto Auction as a driver.
Ron’s love of baseball started early in his life in Little League and continued in the service in Italy as a semi-pro. He played in various rec leagues in Philadelphia and Lancaster. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, having Flyers season tickets for 20 years.
Ron was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church where he served terms as elder and deacon. He was a friendly face and always welcomed congregants when he was head deacon. He cheerfully visited those in the hospital and delivered flowers to homebound members. He also served in Youth Ministry and played on the church softball team.
Ron can be described as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, loyal friend and neighbor, and faithful employee. He served his family, church, company and country well. He most loved to spend time with his family, especially in Ocean City, New Jersey, his favorite vacation place. The grandchildren were a special joy to him. He loved to play cards, games and whiffle ball with them.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church at 11 AM on Friday, March 18. Visitation with the family will be Thursday evening, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM and at 10 AM on March 18 prior to the service. Interment will be private at the Memorial Garden at Highland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or the Lancaster
County Food Hub, lancasterfoodhub.org. CremationLancasterPA.com