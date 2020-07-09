Ronald M. Pogwist, 59, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, July 6th 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Ron was born in Ephrata and was the son of Rosemary (Kulpa) Pogwist and the late Walter S. Pogwist, Jr.
He is survived by his loving and dear wife, Sharon L. (Shank) Pogwist. They were married on March 31st, 1990. In addition to Sharon, Ron is survived by his daughter, Kimberly A. Kreider, wife of Brandon, two sons, Kevin and Cory; sister, Lori Zimmerman, wife of Lance; brother, Mark Pogwist, husband of Sherri; granddaughter, Emily Kreider; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ron graduated from Our Mother of Perpetual Help (OMPH) School, Ephrata High School, and received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Penn State University in 1983. He was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of OMPH in Ephrata.
Ron worked as a Chemical Engineer for LNP Plastics in Exton, PA for many years. He enjoyed watching sports, especially his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions Football team. In Ron's early years, he was very handy around the house, even building an addition on to the Pogwist family home himself. Most recently, Ron took up his passion for cooking and grilling with his family. He had a dry sense of humor that everyone loved and enjoyed spending time with his family especially his one-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter, Emily.
The family will receive friends at a public visitation on Friday evening July 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pk., Lititz, PA. A Private Funeral Mass for close family at OMPH will be held, with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, IL 60601.
