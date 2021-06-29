Ronald M. Holland, 72, of Salunga, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. He was the husband of Mildred Jasper Holland whom he married on November 9, 1979. Born in Bedford, he was the son of the late Edward and Edna Mae Hengst Holland.
Known to his family and friends as Ron, he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1966 thru 1969 and will be remembered for always wearing his U.S.M.C. hat. He was employed as a long-haul truck driver logging in over a million miles across the USA. He retired in 2015 from Envirite, York, PA. Ron also worked for Engle Printing part-time in his retirement until his illness. He was a supporter of Hospice and Community Care and the Make-a-Wish Foundation, participating in the annual truck convoys. In addition, he was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion Post 185.
In addition to his wife are his children, Rhonda Holland; Sheila, wife of Donald Fink; stepchildren, Gregory Sherlock, Jr.; Heidi, wife of Dwayne Roth; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his sister Mary O'Donnell. His sister, Nancy Douglas preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with full military honors. There will be no public viewing; however, the family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday one hour prior to the service. Instead of flowers, Ron would request donations to Hospice and Community Care in thanks for their care or to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
