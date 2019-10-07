Ronald Litzenberger, 76, of Manheim, PA, passed away on October 1, 2019 at his home. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late William and Irene (Summy) Litzenberger.
A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Ronald retired from Fulton Bank after many years of service.
Ronald is survived by a sister, Judy Hixon; a brother, Joe Litzenberger, husband of Nancy; and nieces & nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's name may be may to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8000 Derry St, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
