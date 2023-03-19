Ronald Lee Wanner, 69, of East Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Penn State Lancaster Medical Center. Born in Ephrata, PA, he was the only child of the late Walter Leon and Katherine (Buch) Wanner, and the step-son of Nancy Wanner of Ephrata. Ronald was the loving husband of Thanh "Mai" Wanner, and they celebrated 37 years of marriage last September.
Ronald was a loving husband and a proud and devoted father. He loved spending as much time as possible with their son, Brenton, through the years as he grew up, and while he was living in the Lancaster area. Ronald worked in the Design Department of the former RCA Corp., and later with Tektronix. He was also the owner of RLW Computer Consultants.
Along with his wife, Mai, Ronald is survived by his son, Brenton Lee Wanner of Austin, Texas; sisters-in-law Mary Nguyen of Oklahoma, and Hue Kovac (Mark) of Lancaster; brothers-in-law Long Duc Do (Thuy Thu Tu) of Toronto and Hong Thanh Le (the late Loan Thanh Le) of Lancaster; and many nieces and nephews, as well as their children.
A viewing will take place from 6 8 PM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Anne & Our Lady of La Vang Catholic Church, 929 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Please omit flowers. For online condolences SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »