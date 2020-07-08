Ronald Lee Minnier, 79, of Manheim Twp., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of the late John and Vesta (McCarty) Minnier. Ron and his wife, Bernadette Minnier, enjoyed 26 years together before his passing.
A graduate of Loyalsock High School in Estella, Ron also earned a Master's Degree. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963 as an Electronic Technician 2nd Class onboard the Edsall Class Destroyer, USS Koiner (DER-331).
Ron worked for RCA and then Burle Industries for over 30 years. Starting at the bottom, he dedicated hard work to the company, retired and went back as a consultant twice, ultimately retiring as President and CEO of Burle.
He was a life member of American Legion Loyalsock Post # 996, Dushore. He loved going to the mountains and working with his John Deere equipment. Ron dearly loved his family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies at numerous courses, and working out at the gym.
In addition to his wife Bernadette, Ron is survived by four siblings, Kim Minnier, husband of Cindy of Jamestown, NY, Vaughn Minnier of Dushore, Randy Minnier, husband of Mary Ellen of Dushore, and Donita Ramin, wife of Rich of Montoursville; his son, Michael L. Minnier, husband of Terrie of Bird-In-Hand and his daughter Christine Grandle of California; three grandchildren, Christopher Minnier, and TJ and Alyson Grandle; three stepchildren, Anthony Acri, husband of Stacey, and their two children of Henderson, NV, Angella F. Acri Zimmerman, wife of the late William of Mechanicsburg, and Albert Acri, husband of Pam; and his friend and golf buddy, Mark Hoover, with whom he enjoyed their weekly Monday night cocktail and dinner for many years at their favorite restaurant, Lombardo's.
Services and cremation interment will be private.
