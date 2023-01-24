Ronald Lee McCoy, 75, of Leola, died Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home. Born in Huntingdon, he was the son of the late Walter Scott and Marjorie McKim McCoy. He was the husband of Rosanne Myers McCoy. Ronald served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was a Lead Pressman for Quad Graphics prior to his retirement. He worked in the printing industry for 42 years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: children, Crystal D. Shanfelder of Lebanon, R. Scott McCoy of Leola; grandchildren, Jenae' wife of Amanda Sweitzer, Jordon Hess husband of Ashley Hess of Lebanon, Jensen Lee Shanfelder of Palmyra, Joshua Shanfelder of Lebanon; great-grandchildren, Owen and Waylon Sweitzer: sibling, Shelby Greenland of Glendale, AZ. He was preceded in death by sister Nancy Try.
The funeral will be private. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. FurmanFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »