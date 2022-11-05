Ronald Lee Imhoff and Donna Faye Meyer-Imhoff

Ronald Lee Imhoff and his beloved wife Donna Faye Meyer-Imhoff both passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on October 30, 2022, and November 2, 2022, respectively. They shared 27 years of marriage together.
Cojoined Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA 19365. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation period taking place from 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Interment will directly follow at Zeltenreich UCC Cemetery, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted and additional information can be found at www.wildefuneralhome.com
