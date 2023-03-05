Ronald L. Worline

Ronald "Ron" L. Worline, 79, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born in Toledo, OH and ventured to Lancaster after meeting his beloved wife of 58 years, Jean L. (Fake) Worline.
Ron was a graduate of Crestview High School in Ohio. He attended F&M in Lancaster for computer system education. Ron was enlisted in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and was honorably discharged in 1967. He worked as a computer system analyst for many years until his retirement. In his free time, Ron loved fishing, especially at his favorite spots in Canada. He also won 3 local fishing tournaments. He also enjoyed gardening and playing games, and had a passion for playing cards.
In addition to his wife Jean, Ron is survived by 3 daughters: Andrea Zimmerman (Michael), Lesley Stricker (Troy), and Shawn Nagle (John); 6 grandchildren: Paul Z., Bryan Z., Lauren S., Tyler S., Jack M., and Dylan M.; 1 great-grandson Caden Z.; and 4 siblings: Judie, Donald, Becky, and Connie. He was predeceased by his loving parents, George and Edith Walker, and 2 siblings Debbie and Ron.
Services will be at Faith United Lutheran Church, Denver, PA on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1 PM. Family will receive guests following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron's name to Peter's Porch, 357 Walnut St, Denver, PA 17517. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com