Ronald L. Thomsen, 77, of Lititz, passed away with his family by his side, following a courageous battle against ALS. Born in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Howard A. and Genevieve (Spohr) Thomsen. Ron was the loving and faithful husband of Carol A. (Kobe) Thomsen, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage.
Ron proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War era. Following his honorable discharge, he went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Bryant College, Smithfield, RI. He worked for L.S. Starrett as a sales representative for 44 years until his retirement.
Of the Christian Faith, Ron attended Calvary Church for the past 10 years. He enjoyed spending time at his favorite place on earth, the Thomsen family camp at Amber Beach, Otisco Lake, the family's retreat for the past 100 years. He served as president and vice president for the Amber Beach Association for many years. Ron enjoyed watching This Old House and HGTV. He was a Master craftsman and used his skills to restore the family cottage. During the winter months, he found great pleasure in walking the beaches of New Smyrna Beach in Florida. Ron was a family man at heart and loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Ron is survived by his daughters, Karen Thomsen and Chris Latschar, wife of Andrew, both of Lititz; grandsons, Graham and Nathan; brother, Neil Thomsen, husband of Cynthia, of Barrington, RI; brother-in-law, David Kobe, husband of Sharon, of North Wales; sisters-in-law, Diane Wilson, of Harleysville and Susan Peterson, companion of Dennis Smith, of Sebastian, FL; and his only surviving aunt, Dorothy Thomsen, Fairport, NY. Ron is also survived by many loving family members including nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Roger Thomsen and brother-in-law, Ernest "Trey" Wilson.
A Memorial Service celebrating Ron's life will be held at 11AM, Friday, August 26, 2022, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Military Honors will be rendered following the services. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10AM to 11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402-9001 or to the Otisco Lake Preservation Association at www.otiscolakepreservation.org/donate-2. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com