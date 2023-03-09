Ronald L. Smith

Ronald L. "Smitty" Smith, 62, of Manheim passed away at home of natural causes on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of E. Jane Flory Smith of Mount Joy and the late Benjamin Smith.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Smitty's Memorial service at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
