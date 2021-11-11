Ronald L. “Ron” Stern, 69, of Leola, went home in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 9, 2021 while surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Abner and Georgette (Lichty) Stern. He was married for 50 years last December to the love of his life, Terry (Masterson) Stern.
In addition to his wife, he will be lovingly missed by: his children, Michele (Tommy) Lesher, Leola, Mike Stern, Lititz, Mark (Aimee) Stern, Leola; grandchildren, Darian Pompey, Teron Pompey, Trey Stern, Tai Stern, and Johna Lesher; adopted grandchildren, Maryanna Montero, E.J. Montero, Logan Young, Hannah Young, and Nathaniel Ireland; brother, Gerald (Linda) Stern, Port Royal; twin brother, Donald (Cindy) Stern, Mount Joy; brothers-in-law, Chris (Diana) Masterson, Jim Masterson; his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at Breakout Ministries, 2400 Anita Ct., Leola on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jesus Advantage c/o Breakout Ministries, 2400 Anita Ct., Leola, PA 17540 or Esther’s Heart Ministries c/o World Missions Advance, P.O. Box 764408, Dallas, TX 75376.
