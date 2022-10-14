Ronald L. Moyer, 74, passed away peacefully at home on Friday October 7, 2022, in Ephrata, PA.
Ronald was born July 15, 1948, to the late Daniel L. Moyer and Jenny G. (Getz) Moyer.
Ron was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. He dedicated his time to making sure the
ones he loved were taken care of. Ron loved to watch sports, to be outside, working on his yard, and to tell jokes and make others laugh. He also loved his corvettes and in his younger years, playing basketball with his son and coaching his basketball teams. He was known for his kindhearted actions and attitude not only to his tenants but to everyone he has encountered. Ron will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Ron is survived by his children, Matthew R. Hall, Tiffany Ferrari, Heather Ferrari, Ryan Ferrari; his grandchildren, Kairi Hall, Lyric Hall, and Greyson Sando, and his two brothers, Daniel Moyer and Edwin Sweigart. He is predeceased by his sisters, Betty Sensenig, Irene Weaver, and his brother, Leon Moyer.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Jay Showalter officiating. Interment will take place in Lititz United Zion Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
