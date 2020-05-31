Ronald L. Miller, 67 of Mountville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Raymond H. and Erma W. Weidman Miller. He was a laborer working for Ken Gingrich Farms for 36 years. Ron was a member of Chestnut Hill Mennonite Church and attended Manor Church where he was a part of the Journey's Program.
Surviving are his four siblings.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Faith Friendship Ministries, PO Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »