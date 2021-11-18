Ronald L. Martin, age 74 of Pequea, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was the husband of Jacquelyn Herr Martin with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage. He was born in Lancaster, son to the late Elwood and Doris Havercamp Martin.
Ron was a member of Rawlinsville United Methodist Church. He worked for Henry Martins and Son’s for almost 40 years. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Greenhill Sportsman Club, Mosquito Creek Sportsman Club, and a lifetime member of Pequea Valley Sportsman Club. He also enjoyed crabbing and working on cars and trucks. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children; Deana wife of Don Hess of Pequea, Steven husband of Kelly McGallicher Martin of Holtwood, and Nicole wife of Christopher Zug of Pequea, 7 grandchildren, and 2 sisters; Donna wife of the late Richard Lermeny of NY, and Sandy wife of Terry Bender of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren; Taylor and Tarin Sweitzer and a sister Jenell Martin.
Funeral Service will take place from Rawlinsville United Methodist Church, 1043 Truce Rd., Holtwood, PA 17532, on Tuesday, November 23rd at 10 AM. There will be a viewing at the church the evening before from 6-8PM. Internment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA, 17601 or the Ronald McDonald House. Please follow CDC guidelines. reynoldsandshivery.com