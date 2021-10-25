Ronald L. Kilby, Sr., 73 of Pequea passed away Thursday morning, October 21, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster on January 22, 1948, he was the son of the late John H. and Catharine Steffy Kilby. He was the husband of Aileen C. Beats Kilby whom he married on July 16, 1982.
Ron retired after 33 years as a mechanic with National Novelty Brush Company in Lancaster. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed woodworking, motorcycles and riding his Harley.
Ron was a fun and loving guy. He enjoyed being with his family and spending time with his grandkids. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Aileen; son, Ronald L., Jr., husband of Chris Kilby of Lancaster; daughters, Shawna M., wife of Shaun Bullock of Pequea and Heather A., wife of Frank Pannell of Holtwood; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Van Aulen Fink of Lancaster and Tammy Rhineer of Missouri and his brothers, Michael K., husband of Diane Kilby of Gordonville, John H., Jr., husband of Wanda Kilby of Lancaster and Robert L., husband of Laurie of Allentown. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Barry Fink and James R. Kilby.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ron’s funeral service on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga with Rev. Dr. Richard Rimert officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00AM. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
