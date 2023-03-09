Ronald L. Herr, age 79 of Holtwood, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Hannah Lehoe Herr with whom he celebrated 27 years of marriage on December 15th, and the late Judy Gehman Herr. Born in Drumore, he was the son of the late John and Marion Mim Herr.
He was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. He retired from PPL Electric and then worked part time for Mount Airy Lumber. Ron honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In his free time, he loved woodworking, bowling, doing puzzles, hunting, fishing, camping, and riding his Harley.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 children; Ronald L. "Lee," Jr., husband of Linda Herr of Lampeter, T. Lynn, wife of Gerald Eager of FL, 3 step-children; Carl, husband of Melanie Johnson of Pequea, Christopher, husband of Diane Lehoe of Conestoga, Cynthia, wife of Jeremy Fenstermacher of Strasburg, 10 grandchildren; Nick, Jared, Bennett, Jeremy, Jordan, Cody, Stephanie, Chelsea, Steve, and Jason, 10 great-grandchildren; Kaden, Danica, Lilly, Dolly, Violet, Arrow, Octavia, Lydia, Abraham, and Amelia, and 4 siblings; John, husband of Judy Herr of Lititz, Judy, wife of Dean Daugherty of Collinsville, James Herr fianc of Janet of Conestoga, and Grace, wife of Jay Brenner of Willow Street. He was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren; Josh and Katherine, and 2 siblings; Kenneth Herr and Carrie Eckman.
Funeral service will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Friday, March 10th at 6 p.m. with a viewing time from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Chandler Evans will be officiating. Interment will be held privately in the Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »