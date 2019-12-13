Ronald Lee Gruber, 71, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital, surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Alvin and Sarah (Fausnacht) Gruber.
Ron graduated from Palmyra Area High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science at Gettysburg College in 1970. There he served as the Correspondence Director for his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta. Following college, Ron enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he did multiple tours in Vietnam during the war. During his military service, Ron was recognized for his excellent service as a Captain and was also awarded several honors including the Pistol Expert badge, The National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.
When he returned to civilian life, Ron worked in the printing industry for over 30 years and held the position of Director of the Susquehanna Litho Club from 1989 to 1997. At age 61 he returned to school to pursue a career as a Licensed Practical Nurse where he worked at the VA Hospital in Lebanon until retirement.
Ron enjoyed spending his free time outdoors working around the house, gardening, and hunting. He was also an avid reader and loved animals-especially dogs.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Marilyn Gruber of Lititz, daughters, Sara Cozzens, wife of Daryl Cozzens of Conestoga and Kristen (Ali) Gruber, companion of Larry Wanner of Lititz, and grandchildren, Nate Cozzens and Brittany Resh, wife of Evan Resh, and Colton Wanner.
Ronald will be laid to rest honorably at Indiantown Gap national Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Companions For Heroes who provide service dogs to veterans, or Make Way for Books who promote literacy. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
