Ronald L. Glick, 82, of Allensville, PA, formerly of Akron, PA, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Born in Lancaster County, Ron was the son of the late John Raymond Glick, Sr. and Alice (Kurtz) Glick.
Ron served in the U.S. Army for two years. In the 60's and 70's Ron enjoyed racing in solo hill-climb events with his Corvette. He was employed at Ford New Holland until his retirement in 1999. In 2000, Ron moved to Allensville, PA, where he enjoyed living in the mountains. He loved to ride his snowmobile in the winter. At 70, Ron bought an Ultralight plane and obtained a pilot's license. He flew until he was 76. Ron also enjoyed buying and restoring Jeeps to resell. He was a member of the Barrville Mennonite Church in Reedsville, PA.
Ronald is survived by a brother, Robert R., Sr., husband of Sandra (Steffy) Glick of Lititz; a sister, Patricia, wife of Henry E. Zimmerman of Raleigh, NC; 7 nieces and 1 nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John R. Glick, Jr. and a sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Zimmerman) Glick.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's memory may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA, 17601 or Barrville Mennonite Church, 48 Barrville Mountain Rd., Reedsville, PA, 17084.
