Ronald L. Franklin, age 80, died on Monday, December 7, 2020 at The Gardens at Stevens. He and his wife Pauline "Bonnie" Farmer Franklin were married for 60 and half years. He was born in West Chester, PA to the late Joseph and Ethel Lewis Franklin.
Early in life he was raised and worked on a large chicken farm. He then was employed by Case New Holland as a welder, retiring after 46 years of service.
Ron was a former member of the Paradise Gun Club, and enjoyed going for long walks.
Surviving beside his wife are 2 children; 2 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jane Bashore of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by a son, Keith A. Franklin and 2 brothers, David Franklin and Theodore Franklin.
Services will be private. reynoldsandshivery.com
