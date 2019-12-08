Ronald L. Fox, 78, of Narvon, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Goodville, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Irene (Sensenich) Fox. He was married 32 years on March 21 to Esther M. (Zimmerman) Fox. His first wife, Randlyn (Gilmore) Fox, died in 1986.
Ron worked for 38 years for Narvon Products, retiring in 2005 as plant manager.
He was a member of Bridgeville E.C. Church and enjoyed woodworking, horses, hunting, fishing, and spending time at his cabin in Potter County.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Ronald, Jr., married to Dawn (Leaman) Fox of Savona, NY, Lori, married to Scott Crane of Seely Lake, MT, Troy, married to Gail (Gingerich) Wallace of East Earl, Crystal, married to David Walker of New Castle, DE, and Kenda, married to Charles Babb of East Earl; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary Fox of East Earl.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. at Bridgeville E.C. Church, 5971 Division Hwy., Narvon, PA 17555 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will be in the Bridgeville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bridgeville E.C. Church Memorial Fund, address above. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
