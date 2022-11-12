Ronald L. Delk, 80, of Mount Joy passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oakland, CA he was the son of the late Thomas and Lena "Sue" (Atteberry) Delk. He was the loving husband of Julie (Gaivelin) Delk with who he shared over 61 years of marriage.
He worked as a shift manager at Kellogg's, Inc. for over 34 years. Ron was a member of Mary Mother Church in Mount Joy where he served as a eucharistic minister. He enjoyed golfing and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Edwards wife of Gary of Ephrata and son, Wayne Delk husband of Elly of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Rick Delk husband of Kim of Lititz, Shaun Delk of CA, one great-granddaughter, Daisy Julie Delk and his brother, Richard Delk husband of Joyce of Seattle, WA and sister, Karen White of San Leandro, CA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com