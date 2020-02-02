Ronald L. Darrenkamp, 81, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Hospice and Community Care on January 30, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Ron was the son of the late George and Catherine (Flick) Darrenkamp. He was the husband of Ann (Fair) Darrenkamp, with whom he shared 33 wonderful years of marriage.
Ron was a 1955 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Following graduation Ronald went on to work in the grocery business. He owned R&S Darrenkamp Grocery on the corner of Chestnut and Reservoir Street. Ron worked as the deli manager at John Herr's Village Market for 27 faithful years until his retirement. Ron was a former member of Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church and currently attended LCBC.
Ronald was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed woodworking. He also enjoyed spending his time fishing and boating. Ron loved his family more than anything. He was a devoted grandfather who enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a great story-teller and will be remembered as a jokester, often at someone else's expense. In the past he had volunteered a lot of his time to children's ministries. With his wood-working skills, Ronald often helped out with art projects at church.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Ann Darrenkamp, of Lancaster, his daughters: Shelley Darrenkamp, of Lancaster; Diane Burns, wife of Matthew, of Lancaster; his son-in-law: David Bair, of Akron; his grandchildren: Michael Bair, Laura Bair, Alexis Burns, Victoria Burns; and his sister; Mary Ann Rumberger, of Columbia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter: Terri L. Bair; and his brothers: Paul, Richard, Thomas, Raymond, Eugene, and Gerald.
A Celebration of Life for Ronald will be held at LCBC Church - Manheim Campus, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA 17545, on Sunday, February 9, at 6pm. Please enter through the South entrance. Staff will direct you further. Casual attire please. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronald's name may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
