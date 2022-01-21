Ronald L. Coleman, Sr., 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was one of 11 children born to the late Theophilus Coleman, Sr. and Hannah (Noll) Coleman. Ronald was the loving husband of Rosalyn (Beam) Coleman, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage this past June.
Ronald had a distinguished military career, proudly and honorably serving his country for 20 years with the U.S. Army from 1954 – 1974. During that time, he served in Phu Bai, Vietnam, and behind the Iron Curtain in Berlin, Germany, as well as other stations throughout the U.S. He was awarded numerous medals, commendations and ribbons, including the Bronze Star. He later was employed in the bindery department of Intelligencer Printing in Lancaster for 18 years. Ronald worked his whole life to help support his family in his early years, and he was a wonderful and devoted husband and father to his wife and children. He was an exceptional cook, and simply enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Along with his wife, Ronald is survived by his son, Jeffery Coleman and his wife Tamara Meck Coleman of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Michael Coleman, Adam Coleman and his wife Jeanette, and Sarah Coleman Peachey and her husband Franklin. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Aiden Coleman, Antonia Peachey, Natalie Peachey, Theodore Peachey and Norah Coleman; and three brothers, Bernard, Richard and Frank Coleman. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald L. Coleman, Jr. and seven siblings.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service which will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald’s memory may be made to the America Cancer Society at cancer.org. For online condolences, visit: