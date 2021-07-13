Ronald L. Bortner, 76, of Lititz, passed away with his loving family by his side on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
He was the husband of Mary H. Lannigan Bortner, with whom he shared 10 years of marriage this past September 17th. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Mervin D. Jr. and Grace F. (Keim) Bortner.
Ron had worked for Raymark Industries in Manheim as a production worker for 33 years until his retirement. After retirement, he worked in maintenance at Kissel Hill Elementary School.
He was a proud American, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War as SP4 with the 91st Combat Engineer Battalion.
Ronald enjoyed playing golf, was tennis national doubles champion in his age group, played softball for 20 years in local leagues, and was a talented bowler. He was a huge Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his sons: Ronald L. Jr. married to Lisa of Palmyra, and Brian T. married to Kim of Manheim; his stepchildren: Steven Small of Reading, and Susan married to Chris Richie of Glenmoore, PA; his 7 grandchildren: Logan, Bre, Jordan, Makenna, Julie, Kole, and Elie, and by his siblings: Mervin D. Bortner, Jr. of Manheim, James F. Bortner of Mount Joy, and Donna J. Rambler of Manheim.
Friends will be received by his family on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends may visit again at the funeral home on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment in Witness Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ronald's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com