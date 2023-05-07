Ronald L. Auchey Sr., 81, of Ephrata, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hanover to the late Claude and Erma (Lehigh) Auchey and was the husband of Yvonnie J. (Kreitz) Auchey.
He was a member of Reamstown Church of God. Ron's passion in life was teaching the Bible which he did for 45 years. His other passion was devoting his life to his family. He worked as an insurance salesman for many years and in his retirement years, he was a van driver for BOYO Transportation.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Brenda, wife of Jon Freed of Ephrata, Ronald Auchey Jr. of Ephrata; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, eight siblings, James, husband of Jean Auchey, Larry, husband of Fannie Auchey, Vicki Miller, Clair, husband of Debbie Auchey, Richard Auchey, David, husband of Kathy Auchey, Cindy, wife of John Thomas and Steven, husband of Sharon Auchey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Auchey and a great grandchild, Parker.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Arthur Karick officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Ron's memory may be made to Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
