Ronald L. Ament, 79, of Lancaster, PA passed away on September 15, 2022, after a 14-year battle with Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS). He was predeceased by his parents, Phares and Kathryn Ament.
Ronald served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Krishna and received both the Vietnam and National Defense medals. He retired from Armstrong World Industries in 2005. Ronald loved coaching youth baseball teams for more than 10 years. He enjoyed watching all Philadelphia sports teams, NASCAR, and his grandchildren's soccer games and swim meets.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife Pam Ament of Lancaster, with whom he spent 55 years of marriage; his sons Scott Ament (Marcy) of Sinking Spring, and Craig Ament (Jewelene) of Millersville; his sisters Bonnie Shumate of Manheim and Nancy Boyer (Terry) of Lititz; and his grandchildren Kyle, Andrew, Marley, and Kenzi.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Church, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA, on October 1, 2022. The family invites guests to a visitation at 10 AM, with service at 11 AM. This will be followed by a luncheon. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
