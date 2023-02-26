Ronald K. Patton, 85, of Millersville and formerly of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. He shared 60 years of marriage with his wife Betty Rote Patton.
Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Arlene V. Patton Trubiani and Rufus Martzall.
Ronald graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1956. He was awarded the YMCA Junior Achievement Award.
A hardworking man, Ronald was a night foreman for ACME Markets for 41 years. He was a member of AARP Centerville Chapter #4221. He enjoyed model railroading and was kindhearted and good humored.
In addition to his wife Betty, Ronald is survived by their daughter, Lori Ann Steininger, companion of Richard Adkins of Pocomoke City, MD; three grandchildren, Travis Christman, husband of Ashley, Destiny Patton, and Cat Schwartz-Grubbs, wife of Woody; and his great-granddaughter Harley Christman.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his sons, Brian K. Patton and Richard P. Patton, and his son-in-law Mark Steininger.
Ronald's family will receive guests from 2 to 3 pm on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Steet, PA 17584. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
