Ronald K. Good, 81, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy. He was the husband of June Good, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage in May.
Ron was a 1959 graduate of Millersville University. He taught high school math and later became a guidance counselor. He ended his career in education as Senior Assistant Director of Admissions at Lebanon Valley College. Ron was also active in the Lutheran church, serving as chair of the executive board of the Central Pennsylvania Synod, vice president of the Lower Susquehanna Valley Synod and member of the Commission for Woman in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata, PA.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Beth Corl, wife of Tony of Akron, Barb Bauder of Akron and a son, Brian Good, husband of Jayne Good of Akron; six grandchildren: Lyndsay Dahl, Logan Corl, Devon Reed, Taylor Ziegler, Erin Rudy and Mason Rudy and four great grandchildren, Ruby, Lola, Nora, Cael and a fifth due in December, and a brother, Dennis Good of Franklin, Tennessee. Ron was preceded in death by son-in-law Joseph Bauder.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:30 - 2:00. There will be no viewing and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Ron's memory may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.