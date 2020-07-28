Ronald K. Baker, age 71, of Strasburg, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was the husband of Joan E. Fulton Baker and they celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 30th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Gerald and Dorothy Yeager Baker. He was a member of New Providence Church of God. Ronald worked as a supervisor of Bridge Construction for High Steel Structures for 43 years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and the beach house in Delaware, spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children: Nikki wife of Mike D’Imperio of Lancaster, Nedra wife of Brad Heeter of Willow Street, Nesha wife of Donnie Frank of Lancaster, 9 grandchildren: Dylan and Camden D’Imperio, Jackson, Mason, and Jemacyn Heeter, Daisy, Drexton, Dezibelah, and Diesel Frank, and 2 brothers: Gerald husband of the late Demetria Keares Baker of Willow Street, Kenneth husband of Joyce Baxter Baker of Strasburg.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 30 at the New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and also on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. The family is requiring masks to be worn. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ronald’s name to Astrazeneca Hope Lodge, 110 W. Laurel Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19012 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.