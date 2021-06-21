Ronald Joseph Fox, Jr., 59, unexpectedly passed away at his Strasburg home Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia to Theresa (Poirier) Bitting and the late Ronald Joseph Fox. Ron shared 37 beautiful years of marriage with his loving wife Darlene (Hookway) Fox.
He attended Father Judge High School in Philadelphia and graduated from Perkiomen Valley High School in Collegeville. A standout athlete, Ron played Division 1 football on scholarship at Wichita State University, Kansas, and then completed his bachelor's degree in construction engineering at Drexel University. Ron worked as Director of Preconstruction for Wohlsen Construction and was a member of the American Society of Professional Estimators.
A faithful parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Ron was active with Knights of Columbus, St. John Neumann Council 12532 and a fixture at the Knights' annual pig roast fundraiser. He was also a 4th Degree Knight with Santa Maria Assembly 915.
A man large in stature and larger still in heart, Ron was a wonderful son and brother, a devoted husband, a loving father and a steadfast friend. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met. After his football career, he remained athletic all of his life; and in his free time, he enjoyed classic cars and hunting, especially pheasant hunting.
In addition to his mother Theresa and his wife Darlene, Ron is survived by three children: Jocelyn A. Fox; Ronald Joseph Fox III, fiancé of Dr. Nhi Tran; and Gabrielle M. Martens, wife of Daniel; and his sister, Cynthia Y. Fox. His father, Ronald Joseph Fox, and his sister, Christina L. Frankhouser, preceded Ron in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, with The Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell as Celebrant. Ron's family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM at the Church. Private burial will take place at Limerick Garden of Memories, Royersford, PA.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Knights of Columbus, St. John Neumann Council #12532 Charities, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
