Ronald Jay Hunsicker, D. Min. passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kendall (Keech), his children, Jonathan Prince and Angela Hunsicker (Chris Daniel), and his siblings, Jim Hunsicker (Carol), Tom Hunsicker (Pat), Janice Stickley (Dave). He was exceptionally fond of his grandchildren, Isabella and Jace (Angela), Christian, Kyle, Tyler (Jonathan) and nieces and nephews. He loved seeing his many cousins and their families. Everyone will miss his memorable family stories.
Ron grew up in a rural environment, where family was very important. As a young man, he was involved in farming and gardening, including 4H and the Grange. These things carried over to his adult years where he continued to use this knowledge and enthusiasm inside and outdoors. He became a passionate private pilot and was athletic as he picked up any sport he played, including wrestling, softball, marathon running, tennis, and more recently golf.
Ron was a graduate of Spring-Ford High School, Bluffton College, Associate Mennonite Biblical Seminary, and Princeton University. In his early career, he was a pastor of several churches and then became involved in addiction rehabilitation and counseling, working with both hospitals, private and professional organizations, making many contributions to the field of addictions. Over the years, his work took him to Indiana, Winnipeg, Manitoba, New York, and finally Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Ron had not retired in his later years as he worked for Mannheim Auto Auction. He continued to thrive as a golfer and enthusiastically prepared delicious meals for family and friends. He traveled the world and the U.S., his heart being in Ocean City, NJ for family vacations. He wrote two books documenting the history of his ancestry, Growing Up Gottshall (maternal) and 300 Years of Stories About The Hunsicker Family In America, 1717-2017. In September 2020, he finished his memoir, Ronald Jay Hunsicker, A Memoir.
There will be a Celebration of Life later 2021. Any donations are appreciated and thoughtfully directed to Bluffton University, https://www.bluffton.edu/ or the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/.
