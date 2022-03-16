Ronald J. White, 71, of Denver, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, after 47 days of pneumonia.
He was born in Denver the son of the late C. Arthur and Fern (Bensing) White.
He is survived by his loving other half of 30 years, Charlene King; sons, Jaret King of Stevens and Joshua King of Denver.
Ron was the brother of Lorna (Edgar) Buohl of Ephrata and Robert (Ruth Ann) White of Denver.
He was preceded in death by son, Jarrod White.
Ron graduated from Cocalico High School in 1968. He started his work life at Denver Shoe Factory for two years and then went to work for Woolworths Distribution Center in Denver. He earned his way up through the ranks to become Senior Operations Manager with Woolworths. He was then transferred to the distribution center in Junction City, Kansas. While living in Kansas he and Charlene got to experience the great Rocky Mountains. Reminiscing about Cripple Creek, Royal Gorge Bridge and many other places surrounding the Rockies was a highlight of his life. From Kansas he transferred to Greenville, South Carolina. He made many trips to Mexico working on NAFTA agreement and many more trips to Woolworths headquarters in New York. He was then transferred back to Denver in 1995 to assist in closing the distribution center. He finished his career as a car salesman at Alexander Ford in Ephrata.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was especially proud of his trophy bear which he named Myrtle, and his black squirrel which he dubbed Silver. He also enjoyed Saturday nights spent playing cards with Viv and Rod Hibshman.
Per his wishes there will be no public services. We will forever carry him in our hearts.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
